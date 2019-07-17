Global Times editor says China insistent on three principles in trade deal with US

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Tweet from Hu Xijin

Xijin is seen as a mouthpiece for the state:

Based on what I know, the Chinese side is very insistent on three principles regarding China-US trade deal. 1. The US side should remove all additional tariffs; 2. The amount of Chinese purchase of US products should be realistic; 3. The text of the deal should be balanced.
These are all things we've heard before. It comes after a bit of inflammatory rhetoric from Trump yesterday.

