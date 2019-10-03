Global Times editor says "More terrible consequences will come" for the US in the trade war

The editor of the GT has a reputation for making impactful tweets.

If this is so, here is his latest:

US economy is not as promising as the White House brags. With no huge untapped potential, no major science/tech innovation in recent years. Its exuberance has been built on fragile balance of financial game, but it still launched a trade war. More terrible consequences will come.



I dunno how connected this guy is, but he is to an extent, so its difficult to read this as a promising sing for US/China talks set to reconvene next week.





'Risk' negative … 'safe haven' positive.







