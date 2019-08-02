Global Times editor: Trump is misjudging China

A tweet by Global Times editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin

"As far as I know, China has recently sped up buying US farm products, public opinion is helping make the adjustment. But Pre Trump is in a rush to reach a deal & is too arrogant. Influenced by wrong intelligence,he misjudges China in many fields. He may make big mistake on China."

Hu is seen as a soundboard for China in the international community and often belays message from the administration. The take here seems to suggest that China isn't too pleased as they feel that they are doing their part to get things back on track.