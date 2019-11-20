Global Times editor: US has turned Hong Kong into the focus of China-US competitiion

A tweet by Global Times' editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin

"The US has turned HK into the focus of China-US competition. It's all the people in Hong Kong, including foreigners and foreign companies that suffer. The mainland only feels limited pain. Beijing has no reason to back off on issue of sovereignty, and let HK be at US' disposal."

He's making the above comment in relation to the bill that was passed by the US Senate earlier today, in which China views as interference to the situation in Hong Kong.





All this feeds into the trade rhetoric and if anything, it creates yet another potential barrier for both sides to try and get towards a "Phase One" trade deal.



