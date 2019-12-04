Global Times editor: US politicians with stakes in China should be careful

Calls US bill a paper tiger but warns of retribution

Every action right now is a provocation and every provocation is met with a response. Global Times editor and party mouthpiece Hu Xijin is out with a response to the latest US bill sanctioning Chinese officials.





The bill is a paper tiger with no special leverage that could affect Xinjiang. Xinjiang officials, including the Party chief Chen Quanguo will look at 'sanction' with scorn because they have no connection with the US. But US politicians with stakes in China should be careful.





Where does this end? With Americans unable to invest in China and vice-versa?

