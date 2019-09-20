Global Times editor: US tariff exemptions seen as a sign of goodwill

Tweet from Hu Xijin

The US exempts more than 400 Chinese products from tariffs, which is seen as a goodwill signal by China. Interaction of goodwill between China and the US is still fragile. Political determination from decision-making circle of the two countries is needed in order to reach a deal.

Is there going to be a deal? It's fair to say that no one really knows but it depends on what the US is asking for from China. It's tough to believe they will relent on everything.

