Global Times editor warns on possible action against US proxies in HK

The more this drags on or escalates, the more it will weigh on hopes of a trade deal being struck in the near future





"China will not allow Hong Kong radical opposition wantonly colludes with the US. If Washington uses Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to sanction pro-establishment individuals, I believe Beijing will take action against Washington's proxies in Hong Kong."

Risk trades remain more cautious for the time being as market participants keep hope that this will not affect chances of a "Phase One" deal being reached.





The issue in gauging all of this is that the "Phase One" deal in itself contains nothing significant and is more of a symbolic gesture for a ceasefire. It is one that both sides will be more than happy to settle with for the time being.





But if China really wants to send a message, they can easily use this as a reason to call things off with the US at any point in time.





A tweet by Global Times' editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin, who is regarded as a mouthpiece for Beijing towards the international community: