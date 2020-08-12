Global times reports Mexico to conduct trials of potential coronavirus vaccines

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's state run Global Times says the Mexican government has signed agreements with two Chinese companies and one US company

  •  to conduct phase III clinical trials for COVID19 vaccines developed by 
  • China's CanSino Biologics and Walvax Biotechnology
  • and the US Johnson & Johnson
