Global Times: Trump tweet on deal could just be another trick to boost stock market

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

China's Global Times, citing a export close to the Ministry of Commerce.
The Global Times a bit less It's clear that the US has made some kind of offer to China but we don't know if China has accepted it.

My guess is that the US has some indication that it's fine for China, albeit with some tweaks. But you never know if Trump is playing games or if he will blow up because he doesn't like one of the tweaks. Heck, you never know if China is playing games and if they will blow it up.

