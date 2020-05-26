Global Times tweets out a message to the US that China is still importing soybeans from Brazil

A 'casual' tweet to remind that the trade dispute is still ongoing

#China's #soybean imports from #Brazil increased 2.6% to 5.94 million tons in April. China bought 665,591 tons of soybeans from the US in April, down 62% year-on-year. #tradewar

Just a bit of a poke at the US administration amid recent tensions between the two countries, amid the whole coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong situation as well. But stock market investors are still largely shrugging off the matters above for the most part.



