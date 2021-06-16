GM to build two additional battery plants

Increasing investment in the EV market









The shares of GM have increased 2.2% in premarket trading.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. With the US chip making production also on the rise, investment in infrastructure is happening outside of government. Intel which announce they would invest $20 billion in 2 new fabrication units in Arizona, is also in the news this morning saying that they will form a government affairs advisory committee.

GM is in the news as they announced that they will build two additional battery plants increasing the number to 4 in total. That increases the infrastructure build by 30% to $35 billion. The largest US auto manufacturer also lifted first half adjusted EBIT Outlook to as much as $9.5 billion.