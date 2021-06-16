GM to build two additional battery plants

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Increasing investment in the EV market

GM is in the news as they announced that they will build two additional battery plants increasing the number to 4 in total. That increases the infrastructure build by 30% to $35 billion. The largest US auto manufacturer also lifted first half adjusted EBIT Outlook to as much as $9.5 billion.

With the US chip making production also on the rise, investment in infrastructure is happening outside of government.  Intel which announce they would invest $20 billion in 2 new fabrication units in Arizona, is also in the news this morning saying that they will form a government affairs advisory committee.

The shares of GM have increased 2.2% in premarket trading.

