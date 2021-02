It lived fast and died young





Everyone has diamond hands until they're sitting on a one-day 60% decline.





Technically, the break of the January 28 after hours low isn't a good sign. You can pump something all you want but you better have a better fundamental story than 'let's squeeze hedge funds'.





Meanwhile, the tears are starting to flow with Davey "stocks only go up" Daytrader and the WSB bagholders taking some medicine.