GME implodes down to $172 after touching record closing high at $347
The old high was $347.51
The record close in shares of GameStop was $347.51 last month and today after touching $348.50, it's absolutely cratered down to $172.
That was an obvious target in an extraordinary market. It's been halted a few times on the way down.
What an utterly insane market.
It's down 50%!
What can you even say here? It's a speculative mania but it's also a stupid game that a group of risk-hungry
investors gamblers are hell-bent on playing once again.
In a sense though, you can see why they would rush to the exits much more quickly this time.