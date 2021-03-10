GME implodes down to $172 after touching record closing high at $347

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The old high was $347.51

The record close in shares of GameStop was $347.51 last month and today after touching $348.50, it's absolutely cratered down to $172.

That was an obvious target in an extraordinary market. It's been halted a few times on the way down.

What an utterly insane market.

It's down 50%!

What can you even say here? It's a speculative mania but it's also a stupid game that a group of risk-hungry investors gamblers are hell-bent on playing once again.

In a sense though, you can see why they would rush to the exits much more quickly this time.

