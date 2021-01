TD Ameritrade announces restrictions on trade

The price of GameStock is trading up but coming off highs after TD Ameritrade announce restrictions on trading in some of the high flying stocks





They said, in the interest of mitigating risk there are some restrictions on shares of GME, AMC and others.





What they are specifically I don't know, but the shares of GME remain up sharply but off the highs (at $314). AMC is also trading sharply higher today but falling on the headline news (at $13.47)









The run to the upside yesterday was helped when Chamath Paliihapitiya (CEO @SocialCapital Chairman @VirginGalactic Owner @Warriors )tweeted:









Chamath will appear on CNBC in about 20 minutes.