GME shares halted after quick dive lower

Must Read
Technical Analysis
GBPUSD moves to and through lower targets and finds the key support.
USDCHF trades in a modest up and down range. Above hourly MAs.
USDCAD back positive after reaching new cycle low
Major indices open mixed. Dow looking for its seventh straight up day
GBPUSD tries to hold 200 hour MA in up and down session
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB PEPP purchases +14.00B vs +11.898B last week
It's Fed week but the real tightening is coming on the fiscal side
BOE's Bailey: We will need to see evidence that the trend in inflation is sustainable
People's Bank of China injects 100bn yuan in MLF operation
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5010 (vs. Friday at 6.4845)