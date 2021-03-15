GME shares halted after quick dive lower

GME shares down to $226 from $277 at the open





Trading in shares of meme-stock darling GameStop was quieter at the end of last week after the wild moves on March 10. However it's picked back up today.







After a flat start, it dove down to $226 in the past few minutes and has been halted for volatility.





I don't understand how there can be any positive risk-reward to buying this above $200 but gamblers want to gamble.