GME shares halted after quick dive lower

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

GME shares down to $226 from $277 at the open

Trading in shares of meme-stock darling GameStop was quieter at the end of last week after the wild moves on March 10. However it's picked back up today.

After a flat start, it dove down to $226 in the past few minutes and has been halted for volatility.

I don't understand how there can be any positive risk-reward to buying this above $200 but gamblers want to gamble.

