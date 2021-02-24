GME shares skyrocket - GameStop(theCount!)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GME shares traded much higher during cash hours and after hours that is continuing .. and how! 

GME shares traded much higher during cash hours and after hours that is continuing .. and how! 
Must be because the Fed will not be hiking soon, right? (I'm kidding).  

Since grabbing the screenshot the high has been $200. 

Meanwhile, over at the SEC they are asleep at the wheel. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose