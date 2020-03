US stocks managed a back-to-back gain, helped along by better prospects for the Congress' economic relief bill.

It is not smooth sailing though, there is still negotiation to be done.





Senator Sanders is not happy with three Republican Senators objections to unemployment insurance expansions. Sanders has threatened to block the bill.

Once it finally passes the Senate it goes to the lower House, and indications are a vote there may not come until Friday.





The situation is dynamic and once again there will be rumours, comments and chatter hitting various news sources which will impact on markets … in a nutshell positive news on progress should be supportive of equities and non-USD currencies, and vice versa.





Despite the ever increasing spread of, and death toll from, this coronavirus the market focus is on stimulus measures (it may be better to refer to them as disaster recovery efforts).





Stay tuned.