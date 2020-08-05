Gold and silver continue to follow the dollar

Silver leading the charge with a 4% gain





The US dollar has continued its moved to the downside in trading today, and gold and silver are certainly reacting.





The price of gold traded to a another new all time high price of $2048.18. The current price is trading at $2046 up 1.32% or $26.25.







Meanwhile the price of silver is currently up over $1 or 4.02% at $27.05. It's high price reached $27.12 so far today.

Both gold and silver following the lower US dollar.