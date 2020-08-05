Gold and silver continue to follow the dollar
Silver leading the charge with a 4% gainBoth gold and silver following the lower US dollar.
The US dollar has continued its moved to the downside in trading today, and gold and silver are certainly reacting.
The price of gold traded to a another new all time high price of $2048.18. The current price is trading at $2046 up 1.32% or $26.25.
Meanwhile the price of silver is currently up over $1 or 4.02% at $27.05. It's high price reached $27.12 so far today.