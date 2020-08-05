Gold and silver continue to follow the dollar

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Silver leading the charge with a 4% gain

Both gold and silver following the lower US dollar. 

The US dollar has continued its moved to the downside in trading today, and gold and silver are certainly reacting.

The price of gold traded to a another new all time high price of $2048.18. The current price is trading at $2046 up 1.32% or $26.25.

Meanwhile the price of silver is currently up over $1 or 4.02% at $27.05. It's high price reached $27.12 so far today.   
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose