Gold and what to watch

The gold markets have been challenging to trade recently due to a stronger dollar. You may have been puzzled why real yields were dropping lower, but gold seemed so slow to fly higher.

Why?

It was the strong USD that was clipping gold's wings. Look at the chart below and see how gold moved rapidly higher in May and June, but only as real yields and the USD moved lower.





Right now we can see that the drop in real yields is not being accompanied by a falling USD, so gold is only nudging higher.

So here are the six things to watch.

Real yields. Falling real yields is good for gold, and rising real yields is bad. However, look at real yields in conjunction with the USD

USD: The key here is watch for USD weakness. If we suddenly see USD weakness (a catalyst for it) then gold becomes a clear buy.

Inflation. If inflation pressures quickly fade then that will mean real yields can start rising and that is a pressure for gold

The difference between the Fed and the ECB. The ECB meet later. If they look like becoming more dovish that will weakened the EURUSD and boost the USD. It is a neutralising effect on gold. However, if the ECB surprise markets and are hawkish, then the EURUSD strength will weaken the USD and boost gold

US Treasuries:A fast push higher in US yields also will help push real yields higher. However, remember to not just look at US yields, but also US yields in line with what inflation is doing

Seasonally, gold is strong right now. Over the last 10 years gold has had an average gain of +4.43% between July 21 and August 31.