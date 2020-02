Gold fractionally below the Feb 3 high





The February high was $1592.11 and we're less than a dollar away as fresh bid has arrived in the last hour along with New York traders.





The spike high in January was on the day Iran attacked the US base in Iraq.







It all looks to me like pricing in more global easing.







Similarly, the US spread between 10-year and 2-year yields is threatening a breakdown. That's a classic sign of risk aversion.