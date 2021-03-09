Gold climbs 2% as 'buy everything' day continues

Gold up $33

What a day in markets. Everything that had briefly fallen out of favor is back in style.

Gold is along for the ride and up $33 to $1716. Today's rally comes after an extended drop but keys off the June 2020 low of $1670.

Where from here?

I think there's room for more of a bounce. Gold has suddenly become such a hated trade and it appears as though the rout in sovereign bonds is taking a break. I would eye $1765 as resistance.

On the fundamental side, the ongoing rise in the US dollar and real yields are headwinds that I expect to be blowing for awhile yet.


