Gold prices rise





Gold is at the highs of the day, up $10 to $1536 as bonds rally and US stock markets give back some gains.







The latest bump higher in gold took out the earlier high of $1535 and yesterday's late-day high of $1537.





There is a consistent and visible desire to buy dips in the market as investors slowly load up on gold.







I have been making the case for gold longs for all year long, including in mid-July.