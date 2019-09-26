Gold climbs as whistleblower complaint grinds on risk trades

Gold up $8





Gold is up $8 in a small rebound after a $25 plunge yesterday.





Gold has been bounced around by the ebb and flow of impeachment proceedings. It rallied to $1535 on Tuesday as impeachment talk got underway but fell hard yesterday when the transcript didn't have any smoking gun. Today it's higher on the whistleblower complaint, which also doesn't have any kind of smoking gun but it opens up a few more avenues that could cause trouble for the President.





Technically, Tuesday's low of $1515 will offer some minor resistance but the news flow is key.

