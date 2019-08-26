Gold creeps higher again as the buzz grows

Gold up $7





Gold is finding some bids as equities come online. Some of that might be retail flows into GLD and the the like.





There is plenty of buzz around gold because of central bank easing, negative rates and six-year highs.







UBS is out with a note today calling for $1600 gold why Goldcore says it's overvalued in the short term.







It rose to a high of $1555 then gave up all the gains. It's now back up $7 to $1534. Technically, the break higher clears out more resistance which should ease the move higher whenever the next dovish central bank move comes or the next escalation in the trade war comes.

