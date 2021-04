Gold backs away from $1790





Gold was bid in Asian trading and early in Europe but it's given it all back now as Treasury yields tick higher. US 10s fell as low as 1.55% but they're up to 1.60% now.





With that, gold has fallen to $1773 from a high of $1790.





Technically, it broke above a double top at $1755 last week so that will be support now as it consolidates ahead of the next move.