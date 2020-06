Gold down $25





Gold has been under steady pressure since the start of European trading. No one has forgotten how gold was anything but a safe haven in March and that's shaking out some weak hands with equities struggling.





Technically, the range from $1660 to $1760 is strongly establishing itself and we're square in the middle of it. I spoke to Neils Christensen of Kitco last week and laid out my thoughts on the precious metal.