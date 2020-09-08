Gold erases losses in rebound from $1900

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Gold unchanged at $1934

Gold unchanged at $1934
The gold buyers continue to lurk close to $1900. The precious metal fell to a low of $1906 today but has quickly rebounded to $1934 and is now higher on the day.

There's a clear consolidation pattern in gold right now and I don't expect that to change until we get some clarity on:

  • The path of the US dollar
  • US fiscal stimulus (or not)
  • The US election and likelihood of a divided congress
  • General risk mood
I think those things are generally negative risks for gold and seasonals are poor until December so I'm more cautious on gold than I have been in months.

That said, price action is the ultimate decided and to turn a loss today into a gain even with Treasury yields lower and high risk aversion is impressive.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose