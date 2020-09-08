Gold erases losses in rebound from $1900

Gold unchanged at $1934





The gold buyers continue to lurk close to $1900. The precious metal fell to a low of $1906 today but has quickly rebounded to $1934 and is now higher on the day.





There's a clear consolidation pattern in gold right now and I don't expect that to change until we get some clarity on:





The path of the US dollar

US fiscal stimulus (or not)

The US election and likelihood of a divided congress

General risk mood I think those things are generally negative risks for gold and seasonals are poor until December so I'm more cautious on gold than I have been in months.



That said, price action is the ultimate decided and to turn a loss today into a gain even with Treasury yields lower and high risk aversion is impressive.





