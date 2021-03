Precious metals beaten up





Gold is down $33 to $1705 and silver is down more than 3% as the ugly run continues for gold.





I'm not sure I can name a more-hated financial asset right now than gold. I highlighted yesterday that the bounce looked very much like a dead cat-variety rebound.





I think there's a case for nibbling in the $1670-$1700 range because the fundamental picture is sparkling. But at this point it's catching a falling knife.