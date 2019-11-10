Gold futures markets about to open for the week

I often get asked for gold prices early on Monday, posting this as a guide.

Mostly your gold brokers will base their pricing on what is going on at the Comex exchange

COMEX Gold futures (ticker symbol GC)



This contract begins trading at 5pm central US time on Sunday (Sunday - Friday 5:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT with a 60-minute break each day at 4:00 p.m. CT)





So, heads up - if you are trading gold the week is about to kick off. It'll get more active as Asian centres come on line, most notably HK and Singapore, where it is just coming up to 7am







