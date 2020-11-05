Gold gain nears $40. Is this the breakout?

Gold climbs $38





Gold is now up 2% on the day as financial assets everywhere soar in the US dollar slumps.







That chart is starting to look much better. It's been consolidating in the $1900 range for weeks but now appears to be breaking out. I think this would have been a sure-shot trade in a blue wave but it's working anyway. There is just so much money on the sidelines that's piling into the market now.



What can you do but ride the wave and try to manage risk?

