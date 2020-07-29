Gold going to $3,000 / oz within 18 months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Bank of America is bullish on gold and seeing higher prices for longer.  

  • maintain its forecast from April for $3,000 gold over the next 18 months. 

I posted earlier on an opposing view from JP Morgan, they see gold topping out soon 

  • said US real yields falling much deeper into negative territory looks unlikely
  • inflation to probably stay significantly under 2% (the Fed's target) & US jobs market facing significant slack into 2021

Other gold forecast updates posted earlier;
