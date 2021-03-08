Gold: Hard to be a bull

Over the last few weeks it has hard to be a gold bull. The reasons are as follows:

The vaccine inspired sell off

Look at the way gold sold off on the Pfizer vaccine news. It was the largest loss in gold futures in 7 years and expressed how the market felt about gold post COVID-19. Ditch it.





Outflow in SPDR gold shares and ETF's

These outflows from the spot and the futures markets were matched in the ETF outflows. Remember that ETF inflows had underpinned last year's gold rally. They are now tailing off.

Treasury yields moving higher

Rising yields is just another expression of the recovery story. As US 10 year yields started to rise at the start of the year this lifted the dollar. A strong dollar was another headwind for gold.

BTC hitting above $50,000.

Bitcoin ate gold's lunch. The market capitalisation of Bitcoin was about $190 billion last year. This was in November as I remember speaking about it to a UK National Journalist in The Express around the start of the year. See here.The market capitalisation is now over $1.5trillion. BTC acted the way I expected gold to react. The shorthand for me is that it is turning into a 'digital gold'. That may or may not prove to be accurate in the future. However, it does explain what has happened.

Remember GFC.

Post the last global financial crisis gold sold off as economies started to recover.