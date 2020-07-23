Gold has room to overshoot to the topside

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Commerzbank technical analysis on gold is looking for it towards $2000:

  • is on course for the 1921.50 September 2011 high
  • there is room for an overshoot to the top of a 49-year channel at 1983.00 … our long-term target …  should hold the initial test and provoke some profit taking
  • Forays above 2000 are expected to remain short-lived"  
Support is offered by the 55-day ma at 1797 
  • and the four-month uptrend at 1795
  • Below 1795 lies the 1765 May high. This guards the 1670 June low.
