Gold has "some upside" in Q1 but the back half of the year sees a sustained fall

Summary of comments via RBC on their view for gold this year:

Positive factors for gold bode well for gold to average $US1922 over Q1:

stimulus package measured in trillions expected from the Biden administration,

some tamping down of the Fed tapering narrative

raising rates will be "no time soon"

Less positive inputs:

dollar strength and higher rates will remain a headwind for exactly as long as they persist

View ahead:

We think gold still has some upside in Q1 2021, particularly if fiscal and monetary policy do not disappoint

the second half of 2021 however will bring more sustainable moves lower for gold







