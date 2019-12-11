Gold heading for more downside this week 

Last year gold got going in December on the news that President Trump was getting into a US-China trade war in earnest and that the Fed wanted to raise rates. This boosted gold.

Gold: It's not screaming 'buy now to me'. However, a breakdown in the Us-China trade talks would turn me into a buyer. So, gold for me is the safe haven play on global growth concerns. If we get global growth concerns via that US-China trade deal breaking down then I would expect gold to shine. For the rest of this week I am expecting more gold downside if the current climate remains. If the FOMC take a neutral to hawkish tilt then that sell off will accelerate later.