Gold held up well through the dollar bounce

That's a good sign





Gold barely experienced a hiccup as the US dollar made its big turnaround today. That's a good sign because it hints that real money was buying, not traders.





Those hands are likely to be much stronger and it's a sign that more buyers could be coming. There's a very strong seasonal trend in gold in January and that's likely part of it.





From a technical perspective, the jump today is undoubtedly positive but the days ahead will be much more telling. Tomorrow's Georgia runoff could be pivotal. If Democrats sweep then the odds of large US deficits this year and next are almost a certainty and I think we're quickly onto record highs in gold.





Even without that, I think the market is coming around to the idea that the next few months are going to be brutal in terms of covid and that deficits will continue to rise.





