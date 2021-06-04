Gold is back to unchanged on the session after its early drop

The drop for gold earlier was cited as being on due to concerns of higher US yields should the NFP numbers prove strong.

The drop, however, has been unwound with XAU/USD back to more or less unchanged on the session:





During the Us session gold fell sharply on the ADP employment numbers so those earlier fears are not entirely misplaced. Philadelphia Fed President Harker was also on the wires during the US day saying Fed officials should at least begin to discus tapering back bond purchases.













NFP ahead: