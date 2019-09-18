Gold is lower. Crude oil is lower. Stocks are lower. Bond yields are higher (but still down).

A summary of other markets after the FOMC decision

  • Spot gold was trading at $1509.83 up $8.45 before the decision. It currently trades down -$5 at $1496.  The dollar is higher, gold is lower. 
  • WTI crude oil futures was trading at $58.17 or $-1.17 before the decision. It currently trades at $57.72 that is down $-1.62
Stocks are reacting negatively to the decision (dot plot)
  • S&P index is trading at 2997.36, down -8.34 points. It currently trades at 2982.15, down -23.96 points
  • NASDAQ composite index is trading at 8141.33, -44.68 points. It currently trades at 8102, -83.93 points
The yields are lower on the day but off the lows as well. Morever, the yield curve flattened with the longer end still holding onto most of the decline while the shorter end moved higher in yields
  • 2 year yields 1.6656%, -5.92 basis points.  the current yield is at 1.723%, -0.1 basis points
  • 10 year 1.747%, -5.3 basis points. The current yield is at 1.77%, -3.1 basis points
  • 30 year 2.215%, -5.2 basis points. The current yield is at 2.227%, -4.03 basis points
