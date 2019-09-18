Gold is lower. Crude oil is lower. Stocks are lower. Bond yields are higher (but still down).
A summary of other markets after the FOMC decision
- Spot gold was trading at $1509.83 up $8.45 before the decision. It currently trades down -$5 at $1496. The dollar is higher, gold is lower.
- WTI crude oil futures was trading at $58.17 or $-1.17 before the decision. It currently trades at $57.72 that is down $-1.62
- S&P index is trading at 2997.36, down -8.34 points. It currently trades at 2982.15, down -23.96 points
- NASDAQ composite index is trading at 8141.33, -44.68 points. It currently trades at 8102, -83.93 points
- 2 year yields 1.6656%, -5.92 basis points. the current yield is at 1.723%, -0.1 basis points
- 10 year 1.747%, -5.3 basis points. The current yield is at 1.77%, -3.1 basis points
- 30 year 2.215%, -5.2 basis points. The current yield is at 2.227%, -4.03 basis points