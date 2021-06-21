Gold is off its lows, lower US yields in Asia helping

Gold has had a bit of a sad run the past week as markets get a bit hot and bothered by the rising pace of economic activity and the potential for a winding back of central bank easing ... or a tapering at least.

There is a sliver of good news for it during the session here with US yields (USTs) dropping a little lower:

10yr hit is lowest since March

30 yr its lowest since February

The bounce in gold here has been not impressive, at least not yet. But, the gold folks will take any good news. after the run its had:











