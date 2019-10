Gold set to shine again





Gold has found some key support at the R2 pivot level on the weekly chart. Gold buyers have been waiting for a reason to stop back in and the ducks are in a row:

Fundamentally: Low interest rates globally, US now struggling and may see contagion from the weak ISM manufacturing

Technically: At a key weekly pivot

So, expect stops below $1453 and then profit taking at $1525 and beyond/