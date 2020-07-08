Gold makes a fresh 9-year high at $1807. What's next

The levels just keep falling

Gold stalled out for a time yesterday at the 2013 high of $1796 but broke through that and the $1800 barrier today. The bid just keeps coming now as it hits a fresh high at $1807, up $12 on the day.





What's interesting about this rally is that it's slow, steady and the volatility has been relatively low since March.







At some point I would expect to see a parabolic move or some $50 daily gains but until we do, I don't think we're near a top.



Technically, it's all blue skies now until the 2011 high of $1921.





The main risk at the moment is that the mood in markets turns. If stocks go south, it will be a challenge for gold to stay bid.





