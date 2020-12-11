Our model points to gold at $2100/oz next year on these 3 assumptions - ANZ

ANZ Research discusses its outlook for gold over the coming year.

"Our gold valuation model suggests gold should trade around USD2,100/oz next year, assuming:



US inflation rises to 1.7%,



USD index falls to 90

yields on 30y bonds hold steady around 1.6%

"That said, we acknowledge headwinds in the short term. The continued strength in equity markets is likely to see further investor rotation out of gold-backed ETFs and into equities (predominately traditional growth sectors). We have subsequently cut our 0-3m target to USD1900/oz. However, we maintain our 12m target of USD2,100/oz," ANZ adds.

