The Fed is throwing everything at this

The Fed balance sheet is going to be mind-blowinginly big by the end of this. The new programs announced today will add another $2.3 trillion if fully taken up and include junk bonds.





The dollar is getting hit right across the board and gold is one of the assets taking advantage.









This looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern but it will need to break (and close above) $1700 to confirm.