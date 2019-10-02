Gold pops on ADP data but quickly gives back the gains

Gold touches $1490





Gold briefly erased its loss for the week in a rally to $1490.89 on the headlines from the ADP employment data but it was a fleeting move.





Gold has quickly fallen back to $1485 -- about the same spot it was before the data.





The ADP report was essentially in-line with estimates at 135K vs 140K expected but the revision was negative. Still, even with the drop in the August number, it's still above the +130K reported in the non-farm payrolls report.





Outside of gold the moves on the ADP data were even smaller.





The focus now shifts back to Brexit and Trumps twitter. The latter could be especially interesting today because twitter is experiencing some widespread outages.







We will also get Fedspeak from Harker (1300 GMT) and Williams (1450 GMT).

