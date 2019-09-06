Gold price forecast higher - falling rates, rising risk
An overnight note on gold from RBC, forecasting average gold price assumption of $1,500/oz for the remainder of 2019 and in 2020 (previously $1,350/oz)
- for 2021 and 2022 is now $1,450/oz (was $1,300)
- long-term gold price to $1,400/oz from $1,300/oz
Reasoning (in brief):
- prices to be driven by financial market sentiment, the outlook for the global economy and expected actions by the Fed
- tactical trading opportunities to buy the gold equities on any weakness ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting in September and the market's current expectations for a 25 bps rate cut
- At this point gold appears to be pricing in no successful completion of a U.S.-China free trade agreement before year end
- We expect a seasonal rally in the gold price in the December - January period