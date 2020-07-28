Gold rebounds into positive territory, silver pares losses

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Precious metals hang in there

silver
It's a wild day in the metals market.

Gold is back to flat on the day at $1943 after trading in a huge range to $1981 then down to $1907. The picture right now is a potential doji star reversal. The close and price action in the day ahead will be key to determine whether this is a pause or a turnaround.

Silver has been much more volatile in percentage terms. It surged to $26.20 in early Asia then plunged to $22.31. It has since recovered to $24.17.

What a chart:
Gold

