Gold rebounds into positive territory, silver pares losses

Precious metals hang in there





It's a wild day in the metals market.





Gold is back to flat on the day at $1943 after trading in a huge range to $1981 then down to $1907. The picture right now is a potential doji star reversal. The close and price action in the day ahead will be key to determine whether this is a pause or a turnaround.





Silver has been much more volatile in percentage terms. It surged to $26.20 in early Asia then plunged to $22.31. It has since recovered to $24.17.





What a chart:



