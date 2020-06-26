Gold rebounds to trade higher. What's next

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Solid bounce in gold

Gold is trading $2 higher to $1766 after falling as low as $1748.

There was a round of heavy selling at the start of New York trade that has slowly been unwound in a $15 round trip.
On the daily chart, gold is consolidating right at the May high of $1765 and a weekly close above there would be bullish.
For long term gold bulls, the lack of genuine enthusiasm from retail -- despite 7-year highs -- is the best case for buying here. I don't see any signs of a top.

