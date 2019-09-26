Gold - "recent tension in the Middle East has only increased the attractiveness"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

A snippet from ING on gold

  • no let up in gold investment demand despite higher prices
  • Investors remain jittery about rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and continue to turn towards safe haven assets such as gold. 
  • ETF holdings have increased …  total known holdings increasing to a fresh six-year high
  • recent tension in the Middle East has only increased the attractiveness of gold for investors
  • Moving forward, investors will be watching the US/China trade talks scheduled for early October for further clues on economic prospects and the direction of monetary policy



