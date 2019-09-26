Gold - "recent tension in the Middle East has only increased the attractiveness"
A snippet from ING on gold
- no let up in gold investment demand despite higher prices
- Investors remain jittery about rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and continue to turn towards safe haven assets such as gold.
- ETF holdings have increased … total known holdings increasing to a fresh six-year high
- recent tension in the Middle East has only increased the attractiveness of gold for investors
- Moving forward, investors will be watching the US/China trade talks scheduled for early October for further clues on economic prospects and the direction of monetary policy