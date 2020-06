Gold hits the best level since 2012

Gold broke the May high of $1765 and now sits at the best levels since October 2012. It cleared the May high by about $1 as the US dollar is sold across the board.





Gold has been consolidating in this zone since the start of April. Now it can begin a fresh assault on $1795/1800, which was an area of resistance in 2011/2012. The all time high of $1921 was hit in September 2011.