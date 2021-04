Gold unable to sustain push

The slump in bitcoin today is serving as a reminder that gold has a 10,000 year history as a store of value.





Gold traders are also keeping a close eye on Treasuries as 10-year yields briefly fell below the 100-day moving average.





Still, after a pop to $1796, gold has sagged back to $1789. In the bigger picture though, gold is consolidating below $1800 after springing from the double bottom at $1675.